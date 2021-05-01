Mary Katherine Burr Combs -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Mary Katherine Burr Combs, 85, formerly of Chesterfield, entered into rest on Thursday, April 29, 2021.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Chesterfield Cemetery by Brent Taylor.
The family will greet friends following the service at the cemetery.
Mrs. Combs was born Sept. 12, 1935, in Chesterfield, a daughter of the late John Thomas and Grace Sellers Burr. She retired from Orangeburg School District 5 as a Teacher's Aide, and was a former supervisor with K-Mart in Orangeburg. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church of Orangeburg. Mrs. Combs enjoyed shopping, going out for a ride and sight-seeing, and was very talented with ceramic crafts.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Combs was also preceded in death by her son, Brian Combs; sister, Betty Major; half-brother, Charles Wesley Burr; and beloved mother-in-law, whom she had a special bond with and considered her best friend, Elaine Combs.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Douglas Graham Combs of the home; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Barbara (John) Landon of Columbia.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home (www.mrcfuneralhome.com) of Chesterfield is serving the Combs family.
