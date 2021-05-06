 Skip to main content
Mary K. Hicks Eason -- Denmark
DENMARK – The funeral for Mary K. Hicks Eason, 68, will be held at noon Friday, May 7, 2021, at City of Refuge Ministries, Denmark. Burial will be at St. Phillip Church of God and Christ, Govan.

Mary K. Hicks Eason, the daughter of the late Deacon Sammie and Mother Kathleen Hicks, was born Sept. 29, 1952, and entered eternal rest Sunday, May 2, 2021.

She attended Voorhees High School and later attended Denmark Technical College, receiving her cosmetology certificate.

Upon returning to South Carolina, Mary worshiped at City of Refuge Ministries.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Annie Mae Odom.

Cherishing Mary's memories are her husband, Shilo Eason of Altamonte Springs, Florida; two children, Elliott Adams III (Tasha) of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Mary LaShaun Carter (Moses Jr.) of Denmark; grandchildren, Marquis Carter of Orangeburg and Iyana Favor of Charlotte; and a host of brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Mary Carter, 518 Barnwell Highway, Denmark.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

