 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary Josette Byrd -- Branchville
0 comments

Mary Josette Byrd -- Branchville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRANCHVILLE -- Funeral service for Mary Josette Byrd, 54, of Branchville, will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the Lovely Hill Baptist Convention Center in St. George, with Bishop Baxter officiating. Burial will be held in the Temple of Christ Church Cemetery in St. George.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News