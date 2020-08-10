Mary Jones -- Denmark

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DENMARK -- Mary Jones, 75, of 56 Fair Ridge Court, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at tRMC.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Bamberg Memory Gardens Cemetery, Bamberg.

The Denmark Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

The family has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask be worn while attending all services.

