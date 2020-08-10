You have permission to edit this article.
Mary Jones -- Denmark
Mary Jones -- Denmark

Mary Jones

DENMARK -- Mary Jones, 75, of 56 Fair Ridge Court, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at tRMC.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Bamberg Memory Gardens Cemetery, Bamberg.

The Denmark Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

The family has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask be worn while attending all services.

