Mary Jo Williams -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Mary Jo Williams, 63, of Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, with her loving husband by her side.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 727 Waterspring Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Scott Wagoner will be officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Thompson Funeral Home in Orangeburg.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Soles, Billy Malpass, Waylon Williams, Mike Williams, Mike Gregg and Zachary Hinson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Allen Metts and John Gregg Sr.
Mrs. Williams was born on Nov. 13, 1956, in Union. She was the daughter of Salley Jo Malpass Amaker and the late Mr. and Mrs. Reese Goodwin. She was predeceased by her stepfather, Fred Amaker Jr.; brothers, Johnny Jackson, Fred Amaker III; and her sisters, Shirley Garrick and Barbara Sanford. Mrs. Mary Jo was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be sadly missed.
Survivors include her husband of 21 years, Michael W. Williams; mother, Salley Jo Malpass Amaker; children, Thomas Wetherell (Laura), Amanda Gregg (John), Sheinna Metts (Allen), Sallie Hinson (Zack), Christopher Sigler (John); grandchildren, Jamie, David, Samantha, Jerry, Kyleigh, Jordyn, John Jr., Sara, Layla, Bryan, Darren; great-grandchildren, Kayden, Katelyn; brothers, Lee Amaker (Anita), Roy Roberson; sister, Rose Williams (Mike); and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the nurses of Providence Health CSR Unit for their love and support.
Memorials may be made to Mount Carmel Baptist Church Building Fund, 727 Waterspring Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118
