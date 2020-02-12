Mary Jeter Bryant -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mary Jeter Bryant, 85, of Orangeburg, passed away on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. She was the wife of the late James Robert Bryant Sr.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Jack Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until the beginning of the service on Friday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary was born in Carlisle, to the late William Gist Jeter Sr. and the late Mary White Jeter. She received her bachelor of science degree from Winthrop College. During her career, Mary was a school teacher at Orangeburg High School, a real estate agent and an insurance agent with Robert Bryant and Son Insurance. She was a former member of Junior Service League, Orangeburg Assembly and St. Paul's United Methodist Church.

Survivors include a daughter, Renee Bosco (Bruce); two sons, James Robert Bryant Jr. (Laura) and David Fulton Bryant (Jan); grandchildren, Ashley Dixon (Jeremy), Ben Bosco (Laura), Amber Bryant, Shelby Campbell (Thomas), Katie Bryant, Fulton Bryant, Ethan Bryant, Leiney Grace Bryant, Lilly Bryant, Ellie Bryant, Hudson Bryant, Dawson Bryant and Lucy Rose Bryant; and three great-grandchildren. Mary was predeceased by grandchildren, Brian Bosco and Connor Bryant.