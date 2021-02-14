Mary Jennings Dougherty Boroughs

During World War II, she taught school in Pickens, S.C. Later, she taught at an Indian Reservation in upstate New York and in the Hartford, Conn., school system. She taught in one of the first Head Start programs in the country and became a supervisor at the Head Start Follow Through Program managed by the University of Georgia. After moving back to S.C., she taught in McCormack and in the Greenwood County schools until retirement. Over the years, she taught Head Start, kindergarten, reading and high school home economics.