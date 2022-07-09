Mary Janice ‘Jan’ Kinsey Graham -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Mary Janice "Jan" Kinsey Graham, 75, of Bamberg, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022. She was the wife of Charles Graham.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, with William Austin Ehrhardt and the Rev. Jeremy Reese officiating. Burial will follow in Bamberg County Memory Gardens.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Justin Ehrhardt, Bryan Sandifer, Landon Sandifer Jr., Michael Sandifer, Alex Sandifer, Joel Livingston and Landon Sandifer III.

Jan was born in Orangeburg, a daughter of the late John W. Kinsey and the late Mary F. Grigsby. She was a retired nursing home administrator. Jan attended Bamberg Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed spending time at the river house with her family and loved fishing.

Survivors include her husband of the home; children, Landon Todd Sandifer (Shannon), Bryan Scott Sandifer (Paige), Lanette S. Ehrhardt (Glenn), Landon Ray Sandifer Jr. (Kassi) and Christopher Michael Sandifer (Joy); stepchildren, Amy Steinmeyer (David), Wanda Simmons (Mickey) and Debbie Cody; brother, Jimmy Kinsey (Diva); sister-in-law, Patricia Kinsey; grandchildren, Kristen Livingston (Joel), Courtney Sandifer, Landon Sandifer (Kirstin), Justin Ehrhardt (Hannah), Jamin Carithers, Bryan Sandifer, Michael Sandifer, Alex Sandifer, Caroline Sandifer, Austin Ehrhardt, Tori Sandifer, Landon Sandifer III, Katie Powell (JP), Jordan Crosby (Jeremy), and Wilson Steinmeyer; great-grandchildren, Eden Branham, Emory Hatchell, Hailyn Rae Sandifer, Ada Lynn Livingston, Owen Sandifer, Easton Ehrhardt, Carter Livingston and Julian Powell; a special niece, Susan Stubbs (Bun); and a numerous other nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Landon "Lanny" Ray Sandifer; and two siblings, Johnnie Kinsey and Howard "Bull" Kinsey (Barbara).

Memorials may be made out to the Give Kids the World Village charity, 210 S. Bass Road, Kissimmee, Florida 34746 or www.give.gktw.org/give.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.com/Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868