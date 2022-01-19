 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary Jane Martin -- Murrells Inlet

Mary Jane Martin

MURRELLS INLET -- Mary Jane Martin, 79, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet. She was born Oct. 27, 1942, in Dillon.

A celebration of Mary Jane's life will be held Wednesday, Jan. 19, at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Highway, Murrells Inlet, from 4 until 6 p.m.

To view the full obituary or to make online condolences, please visit, www.burroughsfh.com.

Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services (843-651-1440) of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family with arrangements.

