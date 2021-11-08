 Skip to main content
Mary J. Williams -- St. George
ST. GEORGE -- Funeral services for Mrs. Mary J. Williams, 80, will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at the Shady Grove United Methodist Life Center, St. George, with the Rev. Huggins officiating.

Burial will take place in the church cemetery.

Friends may call the residence or Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held on Monday from 3 to 7 p.m.

Online condolences may be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

