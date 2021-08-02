Mary Inabinet Robinson -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- A graveside service for Mary Inabinet Robinson, 88, will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in West End Cemetery, St. Matthews.

Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family.

Mrs. Robinson passed away on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021.

Born in Orangeburg, she was the daughter of the late Ulric L. and Leona Fogle Inabinet. She was retired from the USFPO Office of the National Guard and was a member of Greenlawn Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Ben S. Robinson; a sister, Caroline I. King and sister-in-law, Shirley R. Culclasure.

She is survived by her son, Jonathan Robinson (Sheila); her daughter, Laurel Wise (Neil); grandson, Jack Robinson; sister, Lynn Inabinet; and sister-in-law, Sybil R. Rhodes.

The family would like to thank the staff at Colonial Gardens, West Columbia for the outstanding care given to Mary. Words cannot express how appreciative they are for the kind, compassionate, individualized treatment. Special thanks to Monica Patel for her devotion.