Mary Ina Hendrix Swygert Smith -- St. Matthews

The daughter of the late Roberts McRoy and Elodia Gray Swygert, she was born Sept. 27, 1916, in what is now known as West Columbia. She graduated as valedictorian from Brookland Cayce High School and was the last surviving member of the class of 1933. She received a degree from Draughon's Business College. She was a long-standing active member of Arsenal Hill ARP Church in Columbia, where she was honored as a life member of the Women of the Church. In her later years, she joined St. Matthews Presbyterian Church. She was the oldest member of the Granby Chapter of the DAR.