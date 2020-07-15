× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary Hydrick Tyson

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. -- Mary Hydrick Tyson, 88, passed away unexpectedly July 9, 2020, at Peak Resources, Cherryville.

She was born Aug. 20, 1931, in Orangeburg County, a daughter of the late John and Lillian Lee Hydrick. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Lillian Sally Jeffcoat.

Mary received her bachelor's degree in nursing from Texas Woman's University, her master's degree in nursing from Texas Woman's University, and her master's degree in health care administration from North Texas State University. Nursing was her lifelong passion which she enjoyed until her retirement.

She is survived by her children, Margaret Lee Acres of Easley, and Ray L. Tyson and wife Janis of Charlotte, North Carolina; grandchildren Renee (Andy) Shenk, Anne-Marie (Lance) McKnight, Steven (Emily) Acres, Ginger (Brian) Boyd; great-grandchildren Audrey and Tyler Shenk, Wren and Ember Boyd; and nephew Renny (Janice Kay) Jeffcoat.

Services will be private to the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org.

Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Tyson family.