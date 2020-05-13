Mary Helen Martino -- Ehrhardt
Mary Helen Martino -- Ehrhardt

EHRHARDT -- Mary Helen Martino, 86, of 5683 Ehrhardt Road, Ehrhardt, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at her residence.

Services will be announced at a later date by Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions when visiting the family, funeral home and attending the services.

