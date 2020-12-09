 Skip to main content
Mary Harper -- Orangeburg
Mary Harper

Mary Harper

Mary Harper

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Mary Harper, 105, of 110 Cue St., will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Edisto Fork United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The casket will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

She died Dec. 2.

Viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19. You may reach the family, Lillie Bell Irick or John "Mickey" Harper, at 803-534-0285.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

