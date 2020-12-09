Mary Harper -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Mary Harper, 105, of 110 Cue St., will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Edisto Fork United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The casket will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.