Mary H. Robinson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mary H. Robinson, 78, of 1337 Columbia Road, formerly of Bamberg County, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, in the Hickory Hill United Methodist Church cemetery, Smoaks.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, in the chapel. The family asks that all wear face masks and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

The Bamberg Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.