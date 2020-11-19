Mary H. Irick -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside service for Mary H. Irick, 79, of 2098 New Wilkinson Ave., will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Belleville Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Gregory A. Young, pastor, presiding.

She passed away Nov. 16, at Jolley Acres Health Care Center.

Public viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, No 19, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg following COVID-19 guidelines; masks and social distancing.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving any visitors at the residence; however, you may contact her husband, Mr. Evendel Irick, by phone at 803-707-5390, and the funeral home.

