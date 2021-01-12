 Skip to main content
Mary H. Cokley
Mary H. Cokley

Mary H. Cokley

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mary H. Cokley, 80, of 2671 Colonel Thompson Highway, passed away peacefully at her residence Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family will not be receiving any visitors at the residence.

Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

