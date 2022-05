ROCK HILL -- Ms. Mary Green Cobbs, 63, of 1033 McDow Drive, formerly of 660 New Hope Road, Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2022, at the Hospice and Community Care, Rock Hill.

Arrangement are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

