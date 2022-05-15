Mary Green Cobbs -- Rock Hill

ROCK HILL -- Funeral services for Ms. Mary Green Cobbs, 63, of 1033 McDow Drive, Rock Hill, and formerly of 660 New Hope Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Hercules Wright Jr. is officiating.

Ms. Cobbs passed away on Tuesday, May 9, at the Hospice and Community Care, Rock Hill.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 15. Friends may call at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and a mask must be worn to attend funeral services.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.