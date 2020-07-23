Mary Grace Waller McCarter -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mary Grace Waller McCarter, 81, of Orangeburg, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 14050 East Wade Hampton Blvd., Greer, with the Rev. Ryan Tucker officiating. A memorial service was held on Wednesday, July 22, at First Baptist Church Family Life Center in Orangeburg.

Mary was born Aug. 28, 1938, in Gilbert, La. She was the daughter of the late Marvin Waller and the late Lucille McDuff Waller. On Jan. 30, 1960, Mary wed O. Kermit McCarter Jr. They moved to Orangeburg in 1964.

Mary was employed by Frank A. Wright, CPA, for many years, and then Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College until her retirement. After her retirement, Mary continued volunteering at the South Carolina Education Association-Retired. She was a member of First Baptist Church and the local chapter of the Red Hat Society. Mary and Kermit enjoyed traveling worldwide after Kermit retired from teaching.

Mary is survived by a son, Oliver Kermit McCarter III (Cindi); grandchildren, Samuel, Timothy, Ellyn and Margaret McCarter, Tyler (Jessica) and Benjamin (Elizabeth) Eberle; five great-grandchildren, all of Lincoln, Neb.; a sister-in-law, Ruth Anne Collins (Larry) of Columbia; and a niece, Larianne Collins of Charlotte, N.C.