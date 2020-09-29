Mary Govan -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Mary Govan, 68, of 29 Buford Court, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules.

She died Sept. 24.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence of her granddaughter, Shameka Butler, 4079 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19. You may also contact the family at 803-290-0704.

