Mary Govan -- Orangeburg
Mary Govan -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mary Govan, 68, of 29 Buford Court, died Sept. 24, 2020.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of her granddaughter, Shameka Butler, 4079 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

You may also contact the family at 803-290-0704.

