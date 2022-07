ST. MATTHEWS -- Mary Goodwine, 80, of 206 Johnson Ave., passed away at her residence on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date.

Friends and family may visit or call the residence to express condolences.

The family asks that all choosing to visit please wear a mask.

Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.