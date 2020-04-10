Mary Genett Simpson -- Charleston
Mary Genett Simpson -- Charleston

Mary Genett Simpson

CHARLESTON -- Ms. Mary G. Simpson was born Dec. 3, 1962, to Gladys H. Simpson and the late Otis Simpson Sr.

Mary was a graduate of Clinton High School and a 1985 graduate of SCSU with a BA in Special ED and in 1986 she received her masters in rehab counseling. She was inducted into Delta Sigma Theta Inc. in 1983.

Mary went to be with her heavenly father on April 6, 2020. She was preceded into death by her father and two brothers James Otis and Otis Lee Simpson. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her mother, Gladys Simpson; two brothers, James E. Simpson and Jessie W. Simpson (Brenda); one sister, Mary Elizabeth Miller; and three sisters-in-law, Brenda Simpson, Sammie Mae Simpson and Ruth Pressley. She also leaves a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, friends, and cousins that will truly miss her.

The private service for Ms. Simpson will be held Saturday, April 11, at Fairview AME Church, Mountville. The family is at the home of her mother, 40 Otis Drive, Mountville.

Childs Funeral Home Inc. of Clinton is in charge of these arrangements.

