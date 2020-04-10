Mary Genett Simpson -- Charleston

CHARLESTON -- Ms. Mary G. Simpson was born Dec. 3, 1962, to Gladys H. Simpson and the late Otis Simpson Sr.
Mary was a graduate of Clinton High School and a 1985 graduate of SCSU with a BA in Special ED and in 1986 she received her masters in rehab counseling. She was inducted into Delta Sigma Theta Inc. in 1983.
Mary went to be with her heavenly father on April 6, 2020. She was preceded into death by her father and two brothers James Otis and Otis Lee Simpson. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her mother, Gladys Simpson; two brothers, James E. Simpson and Jessie W. Simpson (Brenda); one sister, Mary Elizabeth Miller; and three sisters-in-law, Brenda Simpson, Sammie Mae Simpson and Ruth Pressley. She also leaves a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, friends, and cousins that will truly miss her.
The private service for Ms. Simpson will be held Saturday, April 11, at Fairview AME Church, Mountville. The family is at the home of her mother, 40 Otis Drive, Mountville.
Childs Funeral Home Inc. of Clinton is in charge of these arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.