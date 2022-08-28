Mary Gene Brown Ransdale -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Mary Gene Brown Ransdale, 74, of Denmark, passed away peacefully at her home on Aug. 15, 2022.

She was born in Barnwell, to the late Rosa Mae Williams Fulmer Brown and Everett Eugene Brown. Mary Gene was a 1966 graduate of Barnwell High School. She was a homemaker and owned and operated Rock's County Store in Finland, with the love of her life, Mr. “Rock” Ransdale.

She is survived by three daughters, Connie (Terry) Hiers of Ulmer, Buffy (Brian) Ouzts of Orangeburg, Dena (Justin) Gleaton of Denmark; a son, L.C. Ransdale of Davidson, North Carolina; two grandchildren, Haley Hiers (Michael) Richardson and Cooper Gleaton and four great-granddaughters, Charlee Grace Richardson, Hiersley Wynn Richardson, Lucy Elizabeth Richardson and Doris Carolyn Richardson.

She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Mr. Charles “Rock” Ransdale; three brothers, McRaney “Red” Fulmer II, Henry Fulmer and Terry Marshall Brown; and a brother-in-law, Eugene Lendo Ransdale.

The Rev. Don Day will perform the graveside funeral service at the Denmark Cemetery, N. Church Street, Denmark, at 3 p.m. Sept. 17. Following the funeral, a Celebration of Life will be held at the Denmark Country Club Pavilion, Highway 70, Denmark.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the SCOA Cares Foundation (please include Ransdale on the check memo), 166 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC 29210.

The family would like to give special thanks to Edisto Home Care Hospice and Circle of Love caregivers, Tonya Barrett and Ann Fulmer, for their many hours of entertainment and comfort they provided to our Mom.