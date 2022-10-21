 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary Geiger -- Queens, N.Y.

QUEENS, NEW YORK -- Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Geiger, 80, of 163-35-130th Ave., Queens, N.Y., will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in St. James Church of God Cemetery, 1946 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg.

Mrs. Geiger passed away Monday, Oct. 10, in Baltimore.Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

