Mary G. Kimpson -- St. Matthews
ST. MATTHEWS -- Mary G. Kimpson, 95, of 548 Burke Road, passed away Monday, Sept. 15, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests only phone calls to the residence at 803-655-7561 or Carson's Funeral Home.

