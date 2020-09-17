Mary G. Kimpson -- St. Matthews

Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mary G. Kimpson will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Second Mount Beulah Baptist Church in St. Matthews. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Carson's Funeral Home. Funeral services are by invitation only. No visitation at the home. Residence number is 803-655-7561. Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews.