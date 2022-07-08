Mary G. Goodwine -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mrs. Mary G. Goodwine will be held at noon on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at St. Paul AME Church of Creston, with entombment services to follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens in Orangeburg. The casket will be placed in the sanctuary at 11 a.m.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 8, at the funeral home.

Masks are to be worn by all in attendance at both the funeral home during viewing as well as the services.

Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.