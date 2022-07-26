 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary G. Edmond -- St. Matthews

Mary G. Edmond

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mrs. Mary G. Edmond, 82, of 1238 Great Circle Drive, St Matthews, will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 27th, at Second Mt. Beulah Baptist Church in St. Matthews.

The body will be placed in the church at 10 a.m.

Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery in Orangeburg.

Mrs. Edmond died on Thursday, July 21, at Lexington Medical Center.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 guidelines and regulations.

Visitation will held on Tuesday 3 to 7 p.m. at Carson Funeral Home Chapel. Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

