Mary Frances Johnson Anthony Isaac -- Santee

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Ms. Mary Frances Johnson Anthony Isaac, 71, of 147 Netherlands Drive, Santee, will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Dantzler Cemetery, Santee, with the Rev. Lonnie J. Robinson III officiating.
As we adhere to the COVID-19 precautions, the graveside services will allow for no more than 10 immediate family members. Please feel free to express online condolences to the family at info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.
Public "drive-thru visitation" is scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 18, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.