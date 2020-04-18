Mary Frances Johnson Anthony Isaac -- Santee
Mary Frances Isaac

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Ms. Mary Frances Johnson Anthony Isaac, 71, of 147 Netherlands Drive, Santee, will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Dantzler Cemetery, Santee, with the Rev. Lonnie J. Robinson III officiating.

As we adhere to the COVID-19 precautions, the graveside services will allow for no more than 10 immediate family members. Please feel free to express online condolences to the family at info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

Public "drive-thru visitation" is scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 18, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

