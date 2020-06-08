Mary Frances Johnson -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Mary Frances Johnson -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Frances Johnson

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services will be held for Ms. Mary Frances Johnson, 83, of 755 Whitman St., Orangeburg, and formerly of 206 Haigler St., Elloree.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call the funeral home. Online condolences can be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News