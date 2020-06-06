Mary Frances Johnson -- Orangeburg
Mary Frances Johnson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Mary Frances Johnson, 83, of 755 Whitman St., Orangeburg, and formerly of 206 Haigler St.,

Elloree, passed away at her residence on June 4, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

