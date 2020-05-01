Mary Frances Fogle -- Bowman
Mary Frances Fogle -- Bowman

Mary Frances Fogle

BOWMAN -- Mrs. Mary Frances Fogle, 60, of 664 Arista Road, died April 26, 2020, at her residence following a brief illness.

A private funeral will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020. Staff and all those attending must adhere of all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held Friday, May 1, 2020, from 1:30 to 7 p.m.

Friends may call at the residence of her niece, Shirley Fogle, 501 Easterlin Road, Bowman, and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19. Feel free to reach the family at (803) 829-2627.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

