Mary Frances Fogle -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Ms. Mary Frances Fogle, 60,of 664 Arista Road, Bowman, died April 26, 2020, at her residence following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of her niece, Shirley Fogle, 501 Easterlin Road, Bowman, and at the funeral home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19. Feel free to reach the family at 803-829-2627.

