Mary Frances Dukes Pendarvis -- Harleyville

HARLEYVILLE -- Mary Frances Dukes Pendarvis, 93, of 967 W. Main St., wife of the late John “Herbert” Pendarvis, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, at her home after an extended illness.

Mary Frances, or “Baba” as affectionately known to family and close friends, was born March 20, 1927, the daughter of the late Virgil Joseph and Mary Lou Crook Dukes. Mary Frances was raised in Branchville, where her father worked for the railroad. As a young child, her love for trains began in the oldest depot in America, where she would meet her father at the train and give him his lunch every day. She spoke fondly of spending her summers in Cameron at her grandparent's farm, where she played with their goats and cows. She graduated from Branchville High School in 1944 and Columbia College in 1948 with a degree in social studies education. She taught social studies in South Carolina public schools and eventually retired as a teacher and interim headmistress at Mims Academy.