Mary F. Hutson -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE --Funeral services for Mary Fanning Hutson, 87, of Blackville, will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston, with the Rev. Dr. Beth Yarborough officiating; burial will be in the Barnwell Memory Gardens on Reynolds Road.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home in Williston. Memorial contributions may be sent to Blackville United Methodist Church, 50 Spring Court, Blackville, SC 29817 or Lebanon United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 367, Norway, SC 29113.

Mary passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

Born in Norway, she was a daughter of the late Walter Dickson Fanning and Helen Lyles Fanning and was married to the late Lonnie Hutson for 62 years. She loved attending the Blackville United Methodist Church as long as her health enabled her to attend. She previously worked as a supervisor at the CSW Sewing Room in Blackville. Mary was all about family; she loved to cook and sew. Mary also enjoyed camping with her husband and family.

Survivors include her sons, Larry Dickson Hutson and William T. “Timmy” Hutson and his wife, Tammy all of Blackville; her two granddaughters, Leslie H. (Jeff) Fulton and their daughters, Vivian and Lillian all of Greenville and Kimberly H. (William) Blount of Marietta; a sister, Virginia F. (Russell) Thomas of Norway; and a sister-in-law, Melrose Hutson; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Lonnie Hutson, she was preceded in death by a son, Lonnie Dean Hutson; sisters, Ruth Roberts and Margaret Fogle; brothers, Walter D. Fanning Jr., William L. Fanning and Clyde D. Fanning.

Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.