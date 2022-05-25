Mary Etta Miles Stabler -- St. Matthews

Mary Etta was born in Coward, a daughter of the late Willis Walker Miles and Fannie Miles. She graduated as the valedictorian of J.C. Lynch High School in Coward and was a graduate of Winthrop University, where she played college softball. Her love of sports continued through out her life, which eventually led her to become an avid Gamecock fan. She was a retired school teacher who taught for 34 years at Calhoun Academy and in the Calhoun County public schools. For over 30 years she enjoyed directing weddings free of charge and counseling many brides in an effort to strengthen marriages and family life. Mary Etta was an active member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, where she served in many roles including a Sunday school teacher and the first woman to serve on the Board of Trustees.