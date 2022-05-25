Mary Etta Miles Stabler -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mary Etta Miles Stabler, 91, of St. Matthews, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. She was the wife of the late William Wesley Stabler.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, with Dr. Karl Coke and the Rev. Terry Wilder officiating. Burial will follow in Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.
Mary Etta was born in Coward, a daughter of the late Willis Walker Miles and Fannie Miles. She graduated as the valedictorian of J.C. Lynch High School in Coward and was a graduate of Winthrop University, where she played college softball. Her love of sports continued through out her life, which eventually led her to become an avid Gamecock fan. She was a retired school teacher who taught for 34 years at Calhoun Academy and in the Calhoun County public schools. For over 30 years she enjoyed directing weddings free of charge and counseling many brides in an effort to strengthen marriages and family life. Mary Etta was an active member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, where she served in many roles including a Sunday school teacher and the first woman to serve on the Board of Trustees.
Survivors include her daughter, Sara Ann Stabler Granger (Bill) of St. Matthews; one grandson, William H. Granger III of Spartanburg; one granddaughter, Sabrina Ann Granger Sharpe (Garrett) of St. Matthews; two great-grandchildren, Maryann Darling Sharpe and Eleanor Evangeline Sharpe; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Henderson Miles, Archie Miles, the Rev. Ed Miles, Lamar Miles and Wilbur Miles; and sisters, Loretta Turner, Nettie Mae Kirby and Iris Jones Powers.
Memorials may be sent to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, c/o Johnnie Bates, 7117 Columbia Road, St. Matthews, SC 29135.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.com/Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868