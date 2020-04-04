Mary Ethel Johnson -- Blackville
Mary Ethel Johnson -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- Mary Ethel Johnson, 86, of 1249 Sunshine Road, passed away April 3, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

