Mary Ethel Guidry Dent -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mary Ethel Guidry Dent, also lovingly known as Mammaw, 94, of St. Matthews, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. She was the wife of the late Billy Dent Sr.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2022 Riverbank Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29118. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. before the service at the church. Burial will follow in West End Cemetery in St. Matthews.

She was born in Port LaVaca, Texas, daughter of the late Woodward Emile Guidry Sr. and the late Mary E. Buren Guidry, and raised with her brother, the late Woody "Bubba" Guidry.

Mary Ethel was sweet, stubborn, and so loved. Together with her late husband, she built an amazing and full life surrounded by her large family and many friends. She and Billy loved to spoil their grandchildren. None of the Dent children will ever forget our amazing family times at the farm growing up, being spoiled rotten with love and candy, and getting to take rides in her vintage Mustang convertible.

Mary Ethel was a devout Catholic, a successful self-employed businesswoman, and a master quilter. She always dressed fabulously with amazing jewelry to match, loved to travel and to visit with her 50-plus grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was such a strong role model and she knew how to live!

Survivors include her children, Dianne Hughes, Woody Dent, Mollie Dent, Bitsy Dent and Patrick Dent; and her 55 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; her brother; her son, Billy Dent Jr.; husband, Billy Dent; and her granddaughter, Kelly Dent. Ironically, she passed on the birthday of her late son, Billy “BJ” Dent Jr.

