Mary Emma Collier Williams -- Branchville

Emma was born in Branchville, to the late Hubert Griffith Collier and Mattie Bell Connor Collier. She worked for Dukes Bar-B-Que for many years.

Emma is survived by a sister, Nancy Collier Fair (Ben) of Orangeburg; nieces, Darlene M. Bell (Kevin) of Branchville, Carla M. Newsome (Kenny) of Branchville and Kimberly M. Leggett (Chad) of Harleyville; nephews, Timothy J. Collier (Kim) of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, and Benji Fair (Jessica) of Charleston; great-nieces and great-nephews, Leslie N. Buckman (David), Devin Bell (Elizabeth), Carlie N. Gainey (Brian), Madison Leggett, Carter Leggett, Jake Collier, and Ella Marie Collier; honorary nieces and nephews, Dave and Jennifer Hess, Brittany H. Chavis (Dylan) and Haley Hess; many great-great-nieces and -nephews; and numerous aunts and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, David Williams; a sister, Ann Collier Fender; and a brother, John Griffith Collier.