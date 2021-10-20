Mary Ellen Simmons -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Mary Ellen Simmons, 83, of Fairburn, Ga., and formerly of Cope, died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, after a brief illness.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel, with Bishop H.T. Gainey officiating.

Burial will be in Bamberg Memorial Gardens.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not be receiving guest due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made a gloversfuneralhome.com.