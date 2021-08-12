Mary Ella O'Cain Felkel -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mary Ella O'Cain Felkel, 98, of Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at The Oaks in Orangeburg. She was the widow of John A. Felkel Sr.
Mary was born in Orangeburg to the late Walter Hydrick O'Cain and the late Dollie Inabinet O'Cain. She was a graduate of Winthrop College. For 30 years, she was the Orangeburg County School food service supervisor. Mary was a member of First Baptist Church of Orangeburg and the Couples' Sunday School Class.
Survivors include daughter, Genie Felkel Frontz of Columbia; son, John Felkel Jr.(Charlene) of Aiken; grandchildren, Wendy Frontz of Columbia, Preston Felkel (Mindy) of Lexington and Warren Felkel (Margaret) of Hartsville; great-grandchildren, Aaron, Anna and Caroline Felkel; and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband of 64 years and her parents, Mary was predeceased by brothers, Walter and B.W. "Birdie" O'Cain; sister, Dolly O'Cain Byers; and son-in-law, David Frontz.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, with the Rev. Beth Yarborough officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour before the service at the funeral home. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 637, Orangeburg, SC 29116, or a charity of one's choice.
