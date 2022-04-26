Mary Ella J. Haynes -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Ella J. Haynes, 89, of 1595 Orangewood Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at noon Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Olive Grove Baptist Church, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. James Cromartie is officiating.

Mrs. Haynes will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Haynes passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, at her residence.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, from 1 to 6 p.m.

Family and friends may call the residence of her grandson, Mr. Marcus Corley, 1595 Orangewood Drive; condolences may also be expressed, via telephone at (803) 378-5311 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and a mask must be worn to attend funeral services.

