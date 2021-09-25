Mary Elizabeth Smith Horger -- Clemson

Born in 1923 in Savannah, Georgia, Mary was a daughter of the late Paul Hayne Smith and Alline Bussey Smith, Mary grew up in Savannah, where she attended Savannah schools before enrolling in the Nurse Training program at Columbia Hospital, where she met Richard, who was in Resident Training at the hospital. It was wartime in America, and knowing he could be called up for service at any minute, he asked Mary to marry him; and on June 29, 1943, they began their 68 years of life together.

Mary was an avid bridge player and gardener. On most pretty days, you could find her working endlessly with her flowers, many of which were rooted and transplanted from her mother's garden in Savannah. Her favorite color was red and you could always find something red blooming in her garden. More than flowers or bridge, Mary loved sports, particularly sharing decades going to Gamecock football games and ACC Tournaments with her beloved Dick and dear friends, Ruth and Cliff Morgan. Even in her last years, Mary took great interest in sports on TV, and preferred even a good cricket match over most of the other offerings on the cable. Mary was a lifelong member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, The Thalian Club, The Assembly Club, and a sustainer of the Orangeburg Junior Service League. For much of her life she was an active supporter of beautification efforts in Orangeburg and in the Orangeburg Regional Medical Center auxiliary and its predecessor.