 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary Elizabeth Smith Horger -- Clemson
0 comments

Mary Elizabeth Smith Horger -- Clemson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Elizabeth Smith Horger

Mother’s Day 2021. 5-9-21

CLEMSON -- Mary Elizabeth Smith Horger, wife of the late Richard Culler Horger, M.D., passed away in Clemson on Sept. 24, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Orangeburg. Following the service, the family will greet Mary's friends on the patio at Chestnut Grill, 1455 Chestnut St., Orangeburg, SC 29118.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Elaine H. Albergotti (Robert) of Seneca and Connie S. Horger of Greenville; her son, Richard C. Horger Jr. of Mount Pleasant; her grandchildren, Allison A. Homan (Matt) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Robert D. Albergotti Jr. (Cassie) of Charlotte and Courtney H. Southerland of Columbia; and a brother, J. Carlyle Smith (Col., USAF Ret.) and wife Ava, of Alexandria, Virginia; as well as six great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorials for Mary be sent to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1356 Amelia St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Further details and online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and -Crematory-304968586272868

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News