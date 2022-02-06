Mary Elizabeth Johnson Gates -- Cameron

CAMERON -- Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Johnson Gates, 54, of 3224 McCords Ferry Road, Cameron, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 8824 Old #6 Highway, Santee, with interment to follow in Union AME Church Cemetery. The Rev. C.J. Way is officiating.

Mrs. Gates passed away on Friday, Jan. 28, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6.

Her husband, Mr. Jamie Gates, will receive visitors at the home of their niece, Ms. Lotoria Esaw, 2297 Bass Drive, Santee, between the hours of 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please follow to COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

