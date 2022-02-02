 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary Elizabeth Johnson Gates -- Cameron

CAMERON -- Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Johnson Gates, 54, of 3224 McCords Ferry Road, Cameron, passed away on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Her husband, Jamie Gates, will receive visitors at the home of their niece, Lotoria Esaw, 2297 Bass Drive, Santee, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and wear your mask.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

