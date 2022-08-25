Mary Elizabeth ‘Betty’ White -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Mary Elizabeth "Betty" White, 87, of Holly Hill, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family.

Born on Feb. 12, 1935, in Charleston, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Wilma Shamblen Berry Brock and Richard Berry. Betty was lovingly raised by her grandparents, Rudye and Helen Shamblen. She served as the secretary of First Baptist Church of Holly Hill for 32 years, and was very active at the church, serving as a deacon, WMU director, Sunday school teacher, choir member and kindergarten teacher.

"Betty's Pen," where she shared her words of wisdom, experiences and Bible scriptures was published in the church newsletter weekly. Betty was known in the community as a Prayer Warrior. Among her interests included being a member of the Holly Hill Music Club and the Eastern Star, teaching calligraphy, as well as attending and watching sporting events.

Betty is survived by daughters, Pamela Gaddy (Tom) of Florence and Amy Crowe (Dale) of Holly Hill; sons, Joseph “Jody” White II (Laura) of McDonough, Georgia, and Mark White (Debbie) of Lexington; grandchildren, Bethany Russell (Bradley), Jordan Barrett, Gretchen Haynie (Brandon), Jake Barrett (Abby), Aubrey Oglesby (Chad), Ty Crowe, Savannah Roof (Grayson), Caleb White, Trace Crowe and Taylor White (Josh); great-grandchildren, Luke, Millie Cate, Hogan, Henley, Harper, Connor, Hank, Laney, Callie, Levi and Adelyn; and a brother, Donnie Brock (Melissa). Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Joe White, who was her high school sweetheart; her parents and grandparents; infant son, Jeffery White and brother, Ronnie Brock.

The service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at First Baptist Church of Holly Hill; the family will receive friends at a celebration of Betty's life in the fellowship hall following the service. The burial will be held privately by the family in Holly Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holly Hill First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 235, Holly Hill, SC, 29059. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at avingerfh.com Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059.